Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC reduced its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after buying an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after buying an additional 55,145 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 33,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after buying an additional 13,480 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 90,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 50,446 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $29.49 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $32.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.20.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

