Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2021 // Comments off

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. CIBC began coverage on Fiera Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Fiera Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

OTCMKTS FRRPF opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $9.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average of $8.09.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF)

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.