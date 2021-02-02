Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. CIBC began coverage on Fiera Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Fiera Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

OTCMKTS FRRPF opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $9.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average of $8.09.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

