Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Trims Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,953 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Walmart by 26.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,806,021,000 after buying an additional 2,662,599 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Walmart by 13,727.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,629,170 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $227,937,000 after buying an additional 1,617,388 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 18.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,471,316,000 after buying an additional 1,613,467 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $108,200,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 13.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $885,140,000 after purchasing an additional 758,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $139.27 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $394.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.28.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $1,504,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395 over the last three months. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

