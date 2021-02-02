Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 140 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APH. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 18.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 14,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 60.9% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 32,057 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 12,130 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,957,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 36,144 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $125.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $137.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.38. The company has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.82.

In related news, SVP Zachary W. Raley sold 242,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total value of $28,359,786.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,216,061.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $3,439,522.00. Insiders have sold 287,419 shares of company stock worth $34,158,388 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

