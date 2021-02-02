Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 438.0% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $165.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of -50.82 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.01. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $220.20.

In other news, VP Tony W. Ho sold 23,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total value of $3,514,515.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Rodger Novak sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $12,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 698,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,250,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 427,703 shares of company stock worth $66,444,533. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $91.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

