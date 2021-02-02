Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Eaton by 605.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in Eaton by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $20,019,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,567,444. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $121.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $130.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.39. The company has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ETN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.