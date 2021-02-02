Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases 1,241 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $79.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.28 and a 200-day moving average of $78.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

