Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PM opened at $79.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.28 and a 200-day moving average of $78.48. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

