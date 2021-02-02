Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $881,000 Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 823 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.4% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CP opened at $337.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $173.26 and a 1-year high of $379.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $349.14 and a 200-day moving average of $316.66. The company has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.7436 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $319.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $445.00 to $485.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.85.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

