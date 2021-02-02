Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $593,000 Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 435.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMD stock opened at $202.67 on Tuesday. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.85 and a 52-week high of $224.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.65. The company has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.61.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.83.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $199,662.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,602 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,461.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.36, for a total transaction of $309,831.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 133,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,856,481.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,520 shares of company stock worth $4,982,653. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

