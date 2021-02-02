Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $561,000 Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,250,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,357,000 after purchasing an additional 215,193 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in Qorvo by 1,206.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 203,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,281,000 after acquiring an additional 188,123 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Sirios Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,676,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Qorvo by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,386,000 after acquiring an additional 63,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total value of $443,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,706,562.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $313,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,857. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QRVO stock opened at $183.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $67.54 and a one year high of $191.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on QRVO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $144.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.86.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

