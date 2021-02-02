Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Buys 104 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Shares of DEO opened at $160.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $100.52 and a 1 year high of $165.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.