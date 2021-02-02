Fiduciary Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 0.8% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $39,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,475.3% during the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 17,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 16,258 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $687,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Applied Research Investments LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $524.84.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $4.45 on Tuesday, hitting $519.92. 38,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,779. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $487.02 and a 200 day moving average of $454.91. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

