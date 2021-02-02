Fiduciary Trust Co. Purchases 5,514 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,675 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $28,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 163.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $2,843,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NKE traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.42. The company had a trading volume of 382,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,179,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.75. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company has a market capitalization of $219.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

