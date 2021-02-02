Fiduciary Trust Co. Purchases 1,960 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned about 0.10% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $11,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 141.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 48.9% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $71,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $5.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $314.56. The stock had a trading volume of 12,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,834. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.79. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $129.54 and a 12 month high of $320.14.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

