Fiduciary Trust Co. Purchases 115,046 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 845,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 115,046 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $15,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Compass Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 122,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 75,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 66,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 19,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 53.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.52. 636,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,601,002. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.86. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.