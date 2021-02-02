Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $23.52 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,019 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $23,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,025,000 after buying an additional 1,819,900 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,915,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,993,000 after buying an additional 520,309 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 15.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,642,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,677,000 after buying an additional 495,516 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,279,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,684,000 after buying an additional 78,375 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,621,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,868,000 after buying an additional 110,684 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $2.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,044,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.48. The firm has a market cap of $106.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

