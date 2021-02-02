Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $175.24 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,711,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,950 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 3.7% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares worth $175,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $28,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.00. The stock had a trading volume of 344,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,249,671. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $49.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.79 and its 200 day moving average is $43.63.

