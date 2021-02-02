Fiduciary Trust Co. Buys 5,098 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $8,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Sysco by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,834,000 after buying an additional 9,417 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 11,141.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 81,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after buying an additional 80,773 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Sysco by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $126,891,644.46. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.00. 209,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,605,913. The firm has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,046.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.14.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Consumer Edge raised shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

