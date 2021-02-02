Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,001,500 shares, a drop of 53.1% from the December 31st total of 2,137,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Shares of Fibra UNO stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.12. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,624. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.90. Fibra UNO has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.72.

About Fibra UNO

Trust FIBRA UNO (ÂFibra UNOÂ) was established as a real estate investment trust (Mexican REIT) on January 12, 2011 by Fibra UNO AdministraciÃ³n, SA de CV, (the ÂTrustorÂ) and Deutsche Bank MÃ©xico, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, DivisiÃ³n Fiduciaria y Subsidiarias (ÂDeutsche Bank MÃ©xicoÂ) as Trustee Institution.

