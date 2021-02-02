Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) issued an update on its FY 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.77-5.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.127-5.127 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.1 billion.Ferrari also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.00-4.20 EPS.
Shares of Ferrari stock traded down $4.94 on Tuesday, reaching $212.05. 5,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,304. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $127.73 and a twelve month high of $233.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.77, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.77.
Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.
Ferrari Company Profile
Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
