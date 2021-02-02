Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.77-5.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.127-5.127 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.1 billion.Ferrari also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.00-4.20 EPS.

Shares of Ferrari stock traded down $4.94 on Tuesday, reaching $212.05. 5,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,304. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $127.73 and a twelve month high of $233.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.77, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.77.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RACE shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ferrari from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Ferrari from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ferrari from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Ferrari from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ferrari from $198.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $209.20.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.