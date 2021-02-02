Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.26% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

FERGY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

OTCMKTS:FERGY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.79. The stock had a trading volume of 60,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,372. Ferguson has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

