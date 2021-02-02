Feellike Reaches Market Capitalization of $142,913.90 (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 1st. Feellike has a total market capitalization of $142,913.90 and approximately $30.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Feellike has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Feellike token can now be bought for $0.0800 or 0.00000237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Feellike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00048622 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.93 or 0.00150627 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00068028 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00264498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00066586 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00038817 BTC.

Feellike Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 tokens. The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com . The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial

Buying and Selling Feellike

Feellike can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Feellike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feellike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.