FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1,153.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in FedEx were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,219,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,576,892,000 after purchasing an additional 129,780 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,414 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $391,723,000 after buying an additional 69,663 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 958,101 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $240,982,000 after buying an additional 84,124 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 8,151.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 815,578 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $205,135,000 after buying an additional 825,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 16.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 800,092 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $201,239,000 after buying an additional 112,639 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Argus lifted their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

FedEx stock opened at $239.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.49. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $305.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

