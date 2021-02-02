FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.10

Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.10 and last traded at $37.73, with a volume of 116756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.18.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens started coverage on FB Financial in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.42.

The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.98 and a 200 day moving average of $30.37.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.72%.

In other FB Financial news, Director James L. Exum sold 2,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $79,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,482. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 45.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBK. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in FB Financial in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

