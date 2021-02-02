Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services principally in the South, Atlantic, Southwest and Western parts of the United States. Fathom Holdings Inc. is based in Cary, North Carolina. “

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Fathom from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Fathom stock opened at $37.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 7.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.82. Fathom has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $44.85.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. Equities analysts forecast that Fathom will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTHM. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Fathom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,443,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fathom during the third quarter worth $2,544,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom during the third quarter worth $1,864,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Fathom in the 3rd quarter valued at $866,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Fathom in the 3rd quarter worth $631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

