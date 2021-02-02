Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Short Interest Up 24.7% in January

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the December 31st total of 78,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 952,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

FAMI opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. Farmmi has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.94.

Get Farmmi alerts:

Farmmi Company Profile

Farmmi, Inc, through its subsidiaries, processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondosa, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Farmmi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmmi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.