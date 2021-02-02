Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Short Interest Up 24.7% in January

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the December 31st total of 78,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 952,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
FAMI opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. Farmmi has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.94.
Farmmi Company Profile
