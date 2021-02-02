FamilyMart Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FYRTY) Short Interest Update

FamilyMart Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FYRTY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of FYRTY stock traded down $4.04 on Tuesday, reaching $20.84. 2,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755. FamilyMart has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.49.

About FamilyMart

FamilyMart Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a convenience store franchise operator. It primarily operates convenience stores and general merchandise stores. The company is also involved in the provision of accounting and other store related services; manufacturing, processing, and wholesale of prepared dishes; boxed lunch home delivery business; and entertainment business, as well as provides fintech related services.

