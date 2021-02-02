FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Acquired by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 132,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,391,000 after buying an additional 11,232 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.64, for a total transaction of $595,516.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,402.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total value of $505,114.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,415.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,359,584. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.20.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $312.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.22 and a fifty-two week high of $363.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $327.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $388.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

