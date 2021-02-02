Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Releases Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.10-1.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $455-475 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $440.14 million.Fabrinet also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.10-1.17 EPS.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $80.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.93 and a 200-day moving average of $70.21. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $87.28.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FN shares. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fabrinet has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.75.

In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $429,987.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,711 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,174.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

