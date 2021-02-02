Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Releases Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.10-1.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $455-475 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $440.14 million.Fabrinet also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.10-1.17 EPS.
Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $80.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.93 and a 200-day moving average of $70.21. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $87.28.
Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $429,987.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,711 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,174.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Fabrinet
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
