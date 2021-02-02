Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%.

Shares of NYSE FN traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.25. The stock had a trading volume of 11,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,915. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $87.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.21.

FN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $429,987.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,174.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

