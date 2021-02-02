Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Announces Earnings Results

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%.

Shares of NYSE FN traded up $3.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.91. 15,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.32. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.93 and its 200 day moving average is $70.21.

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $429,987.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,174.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FN shares. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

