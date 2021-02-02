Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CEO Edward Meyercord Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,137,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Edward Meyercord also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 28th, Edward Meyercord sold 38,031 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $308,431.41.

On Thursday, January 21st, Edward Meyercord sold 1,500 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $12,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Edward Meyercord sold 45,684 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $366,385.68.

On Monday, January 4th, Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $172,000.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $280,500.00.

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 2.13. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

