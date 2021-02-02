EXRNchain (EXRN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $58,135.00

EXRNchain (CURRENCY:EXRN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One EXRNchain token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EXRNchain has a market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $58,135.00 worth of EXRNchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EXRNchain has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EXRNchain Token Profile

EXRNchain (CRYPTO:EXRN) is a token. EXRNchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for EXRNchain is exrnchain.com . The Reddit community for EXRNchain is /r/EXRNchain . EXRNchain’s official Twitter account is @EXRNtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXRNchain is a project that aims to connect blockchains using crosschain gateway built on Ethereum smart contracts, allowing anyone to transact between them. EXRN is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token, used in the EXRNchain protocol. “

