Exosis Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,202.00 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Exosis has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Exosis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. Exosis has a total market capitalization of $14,746.59 and $3,202.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,784.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,428.94 or 0.04108024 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.49 or 0.00412526 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $423.80 or 0.01218381 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.59 or 0.00516298 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.81 or 0.00422073 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.01 or 0.00264518 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00021834 BTC.

Exosis Profile

Exosis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.