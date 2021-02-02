Exane Derivatives Lowers Stock Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Exane Derivatives trimmed its stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 70.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Rapid7 were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Rapid7 by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,736,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,331,000 after buying an additional 360,888 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 485.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 292,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,902,000 after purchasing an additional 242,434 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,338,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,697,000 after purchasing an additional 131,724 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 112,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,739,000 after purchasing an additional 68,196 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on RPD. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $77.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $77.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $89.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -53.59 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.34 and a twelve month high of $94.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.87 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 21.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total value of $67,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 33,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $2,464,120.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,462 shares in the company, valued at $14,340,343.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,931 shares of company stock worth $5,142,525. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.