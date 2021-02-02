Exane Derivatives Acquires 384 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 6,400.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 31.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3,632.5% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 149,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after purchasing an additional 145,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 44.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 100.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 438,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,793,000 after acquiring an additional 220,127 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAGE. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $82.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.05.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $82.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.23. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%. The company’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.48) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.