EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVRAZ plc is involved in integrated steel, mining and vanadium business. The company’s principal activities consists of manufacturing steel and steel products, Iron ore mining and enrichment , Coal mining, Manufacturing vanadium products as well as trading operations and logistics. It operates primarily in the Russian Federation, Ukraine, USA, Canada, Czech Republic, Italy, Kazakhstan and South Africa. EVRAZ plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EVRZF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EVRAZ from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of EVRAZ in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

OTCMKTS:EVRZF opened at $7.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.03. EVRAZ has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $7.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average of $5.02.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; a range of coking coal blends products; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

