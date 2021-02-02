Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 2,580,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 998,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

NYSE AQUA opened at $27.55 on Tuesday. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average of $23.74.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $383.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.94 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Anthony Webster sold 12,500 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Benedict J. Stas sold 253,184 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $7,489,182.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 429,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,719,222.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,062,235 shares of company stock valued at $229,024,765. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,334,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,184 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $3,213,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 292.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,935,000 after purchasing an additional 357,138 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 178.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 19,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 478.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 24,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 19,907 shares during the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AQUA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Evoqua Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.22.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.