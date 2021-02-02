Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)’s stock price rose 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.20 and last traded at $18.12. Approximately 576,112 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 581,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.07.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Evolent Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.10.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.40.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 52.35%. The firm had revenue of $264.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVH. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 118.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH)

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; delivery network alignments; and integrated cost and revenue management solutions.

