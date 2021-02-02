EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.60

Shares of EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.60 and last traded at $40.49, with a volume of 83176 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.91.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.94. The firm has a market cap of $534.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 809.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.88 million for the quarter. EVI Industries had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 0.82%.

In other news, Director Hal M. Lucas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $47,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,050 shares in the company, valued at $128,628. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 53.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in EVI Industries by 32.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in EVI Industries by 159.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in EVI Industries by 9.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in EVI Industries by 57.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 17,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in EVI Industries by 98.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 36,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.69% of the company’s stock.

EVI Industries Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, leases, and rents commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

