EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Receives $53.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.33.

EVER has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on EverQuote from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on EverQuote from $63.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In related news, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $280,653.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 119,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,495.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Darryl Auguste sold 24,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $979,605.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,517 shares of company stock valued at $4,140,877. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in EverQuote by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 928,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,686,000 after buying an additional 232,149 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in EverQuote by 192.1% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 432,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,144,000 after buying an additional 284,276 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in EverQuote by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 509,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,012,000 after buying an additional 77,490 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in EverQuote by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 531,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,842,000 after buying an additional 91,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in EverQuote by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $46.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -151.16 and a beta of 1.58. EverQuote has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $63.44.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $89.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.01 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

