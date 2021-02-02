EvenCoin (EVN) Price Down 16.9% This Week

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $61,391.59 and approximately $83,853.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EvenCoin has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. One EvenCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EvenCoin Profile

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

