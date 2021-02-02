Evans Bancorp (EVBN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Evans Bancorp to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EVBN stock opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $163.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.16. Evans Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.64.

In related news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $32,747.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on EVBN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Evans Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised Evans Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

