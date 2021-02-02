Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Raised to $235.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $174.00 to $235.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Etsy from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Etsy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $162.59.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $203.77 on Friday. Etsy has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $226.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.54 and its 200-day moving average is $145.18. The stock has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 113.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 8,153 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $1,279,857.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,630,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 60,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $8,632,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,632,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 173,704 shares of company stock worth $24,671,615 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in Etsy in the third quarter valued at about $218,088,000. HMI Capital LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the third quarter valued at about $165,625,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Etsy by 41.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,061,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $494,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,126 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 3,387.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 533,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,852,000 after purchasing an additional 517,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 90.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 396,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,254,000 after purchasing an additional 188,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.