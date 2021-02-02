Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.45.

EPRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.53. 6,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,016. The company has a current ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.32. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $29.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.93.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 78.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.2% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $205,000.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

