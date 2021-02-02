ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) EVP Peter A. Gray Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) EVP Peter A. Gray purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $14,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ESSA opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $17.60. The firm has a market cap of $153.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.96.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESSA. Zacks Investment Research lowered ESSA Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ESSA Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 208,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 14.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. 44.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

