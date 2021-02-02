Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s stock price rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.89 and last traded at $33.18. Approximately 1,102,804 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,176,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.49.

ESPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $924.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.69.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.52) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 290.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.52) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 9.2% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 230.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.