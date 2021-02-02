Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ELS. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.17.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

NYSE:ELS opened at $63.03 on Monday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 52.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.88.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.99 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.343 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.55%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,189,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,924,000 after purchasing an additional 338,060 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 128.2% during the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 454,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,839,000 after purchasing an additional 255,150 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 622,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,174,000 after buying an additional 252,581 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,121,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,745,000 after buying an additional 249,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,630,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,823,000 after purchasing an additional 164,411 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.