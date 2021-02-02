Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the December 31st total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELS traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $63.27. 1,049,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.88. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $77.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.343 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 65.55%.

ELS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.17.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

